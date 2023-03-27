Help Omar Start Over and Continue His Education

Omar is a young university student (19 years old) in Egypt who has suddenly lost his home, his family's support, and the stability he depended on — simply because his family discovered that he is gay.

He was forced out of his home and is now trying to rebuild his life on his own.

For Omar, this isn't just about losing a place to sleep. His family knows where he studies, which means staying where he is could make it possible for them to find him. He is therefore trying to move to another city and transfer to a different university, giving himself the chance to live independently and continue the education he has worked so hard for.

But starting over with nothing is incredibly difficult.

We are raising $2,000 to help Omar get back on his feet.

This money will give him the basic foundation he needs to make the transition:

Rent and a security deposit for a safe place to live Moving and transportation expenses University transfer and education costs Food and essential living expenses Basic necessities while he establishes himself

$2,000 may not sound like enough to change someone's entire life — but for Omar, it can mean the difference between having a path forward and watching his education and future disappear.

He isn't asking for a luxury lifestyle. He is asking for the opportunity to finish his education, become financially independent, and build a life where he doesn't have to be afraid of being discovered or forced out of his home again.

If you can help, please consider donating.

Even $5, $10, or $20 brings him closer to having somewhere safe to live and being able to continue his studies.

And if you can't donate, sharing this fundraiser is just as valuable. You might be the person who puts this in front of someone who can help.

Omar has already lost the support of the people he thought would always be there for him. Let's show him that losing that support doesn't mean he's alone.

For his safety, i am intentionally leaving out his university, exact location, and other identifying information. We can provide appropriate proof of his situation to the fundraising platform or potential donors where doing so is safe.

Thank you for giving Omar a chance to start over.