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Help Nova Find Answers and Keep Fighting

Goal$30,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byNova Graber

Help Nova Find Answers and Keep Fighting

Help Nova Find Answers and Keep Fighting

“Sometimes the strongest people are the ones who spend their lives caring for everyone else, until one day they need someone to help carry them.”

Hello everyone,

My name is Nova, and asking for help has never been easy for me. I have always worked hard to provide for my family and make sure my two children have what they need. Today, however, I find myself in a situation I never expected, and I cannot get through it alone.

Over the past several months, my health has taken an unexpected and frightening turn. Doctors have discovered that something is happening within my body that requires extensive testing. They are still searching for a diagnosis, but they know that my blood cells are attacking healthy blood cells instead of protecting my body.

After countless appointments, blood work, and testing, I am still waiting for answers.

As my health declined, I was forced to leave my job. I wanted to continue working and providing for my family, but my symptoms, medical appointments, and the physical toll on my body made it impossible. Losing my income has made an already difficult situation even harder.

Through all of this, I am also trying to continue working toward my Bachelor of Science in Business. My education is important to me because I want to continue building a stable future for my children, even during this difficult chapter.

Your support will help with:

  1. Medical testing, treatment, and prescriptions
  2. Rent and utilities
  3. Groceries and basic necessities
  4. Transportation to medical appointments
  5. Providing stability for my two children
  6. Helping me continue my education while I focus on getting well

I know not everyone is able to donate, and I completely understand. A share, prayer, kind word, or simply taking the time to read our story means more than you may know.

I have always tried to be strong for everyone else. Today, I am humbly saying, “I need help.”

I am still fighting—for my health, for my children, and for the chance to finish my degree. If you are able to help us, please know that your kindness will make a real difference in our lives.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your prayers, support, and compassion.

With love and gratitude,

Nova


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