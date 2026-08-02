Help Nika Rebuild & Keep Stable Housing

Hi, my name is Nika. I’m raising funds to help me regain stability after unexpectedly losing my job and experiencing a difficult period of unemployment.

During this time, I fell behind financially while continuing to search for work, complete required employment steps, and do everything I could to keep myself afloat. I am now preparing to return to work, which I’m incredibly grateful for, but I’m still dealing with the financial impact of the months I was without steady employment.

Right now, my biggest priority is housing stability. I am currently facing a housing situation that has reached the court process, and I am preparing for whatever the outcome may be.

while battling a chronic illness such as endometriosis

Whether I am able to remain where I currently live or need to transition into another home, I need help creating enough financial stability to move forward safely.

My $5,000 goal is intended to help with housing expenses, upcoming rent, essential bills, transportation related to returning to work, and—if necessary—expenses associated with relocating and securing another home. Any funds remaining after my immediate housing needs would help provide a small financial cushion while I transition back into receiving regular paychecks.

I’ve been doing everything I can to rebuild, including searching for work and earning what I can through content creation, but I cannot close this financial gap alone.

Any amount helps. If you aren’t able to donate, sharing my fundraiser would mean just as much to me. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for helping me get back onto stable ground. 💚



