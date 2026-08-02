Help Nika Rebuild & Keep Stable Housing

Fundraiser created byNika Valentine
Fundraiser funds will be received by Nika Valentine
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He's been somebody's crowd a hundred times. Nobody has ever been his.Tyson stands on the street and says the same thing to strangers every day: Arise,...
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THE CALL TO GENZAn invitation to join the mission and partner financiallyWe believe New England is stepping into a significant moment.Sept 5 2026, Tho...
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Reaching out, on behalf of our valued co-worker, Deb Stone, whose family is facing an unexpected and difficult medical crisis.Recently, Pete, her husb...
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Hi everyone!I was recently given an amazing last-minute opportunity to join a mission trip to Paraíba, Brazil, from July 16–30, and I'm so excited to...
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A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck just off the coast of the southern Philippines on Monday, launching tsunami warnings across the region. The...
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Africa's time is now — and transformation is already happening.Across sub-Saharan Africa, something remarkable is taking root. Farmers who once surviv...
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Our Rescue & Rehabilitation Cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:S...
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Our Pro-Life Cause is a special fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distributions are for:Supporti...
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Our Essentials for Life Cause is a fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com. Grants Distribution are designated to...
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Our Crisis Response Cause is a fund uniquely set up to mobilize resources for need, creating direct Kingdom Impact, providing grants to qualifying cam...
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The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.