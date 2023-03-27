Help Nigeria’s Baptist Community

HELP REBUILD WHAT TERRORIST VIOLENCE HAS DESTROYED

The world rightly pays attention when innocent people are killed, families are driven from their homes and communities are destroyed.

Today, much of the world’s attention is focused on the wars and humanitarian crises in and Gaza.

But there is another devastating humanitarian crisis receiving far less attention.

In Nigeria, Christian communities have endured years of deadly attacks, killings, kidnappings and the destruction of churches, schools, homes and entire villages. In parts of the country, families have been driven from their ancestral communities, while thousands have been killed or displaced.

The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom has documented deadly attacks by Fulani militants in Nigeria’s Middle Belt, including mass killings and the displacement of thousands. Baptist leaders in Plateau State have also reported attacks resulting in the destruction and closure of Baptist churches and the deaths and displacement of their members.

THIS SUFFERING MUST NOT BE FORGOTTEN.

That is why we are launching the:

NIGERIA BAPTIST CHURCH & SCHOOL RECONSTRUCTION FUND

Our initial focus is Plateau State, where the Plateau Baptist Conference has identified Baptist churches that have been destroyed, damaged or forced to close as a result of attacks on their communities.

These are not simply buildings.

They are places of worship, schools, community centres and gathering places. They are where families come together, children learn, young people receive support and communities find strength after unimaginable loss.

When a church is destroyed, an entire community suffers.

In Plateau State, repeated attacks have devastated communities and affected Baptist churches and other essential facilities, particularly in the Mangu area.

Among the churches identified by Baptist leaders are:

• Alheri Baptist Church, Washna

• Alheri Baptist Church, Kwagaskippanlang

• Farawa Baptist Church, Changal

• Shiloh Baptist Church, Kombili

At Alheri Baptist Church in Washna, both the church building and pastorium were completely destroyed.

Yet the people have not given up.

They continue to worship. They continue to educate their children. They continue to rebuild their lives.

NOW WE WANT TO HELP THEM REBUILD.

Our initial fundraising effort will support reconstruction projects identified by the PLATEAU BAPTIST CONFERENCE, a conference of the NIGERIAN BAPTIST CONVENTION.

Funds will be directed toward specific, verifiable reconstruction projects, including:

• Baptist church buildings

• Pastoriums and essential church facilities

• Baptist schools and classrooms

• Educational facilities damaged or destroyed by attacks

• Essential equipment and furnishings required to reopen churches and schools

We intend to work directly with Baptist leadership in Nigeria to identify the buildings most urgently requiring assistance and to ensure that funds are directed toward genuine reconstruction needs.

THIS IS ABOUT MORE THAN BUILDINGS.

A rebuilt church gives a displaced congregation somewhere to worship again.

A rebuilt school gives children the opportunity to return to education.

A restored community centre gives families a place to gather and begin rebuilding their lives.

These communities have already endured the destruction.

WE CAN HELP THEM REBUILD.

Every contribution, large or small, can help put a roof back over a church, restore a classroom, replace essential equipment or help a congregation return to its community.

We will seek to provide donors with information about the projects supported, including the churches and schools receiving assistance and, where possible, photographs and progress reports.

PLEASE STAND WITH NIGERIA’S BAPTIST CHRISTIANS.

HELP REBUILD WHAT TERRORIST AND EXTREMIST VIOLENCE HAS DESTROYED.

HELP RESTORE THEIR CHURCHES.

HELP REOPEN THEIR SCHOOLS.

HELP REBUILD THEIR COMMUNITIES.

YOUR CONTRIBUTION CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE



