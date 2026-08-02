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Help Nathaniel and Michelle Rebuild

Goal$2,800 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byNathaniel T VanSlooten-VanDyke

Help Nathaniel and Michelle Rebuild

Two weeks ago, a tornado hit our community in Northeast Wisconsin, and my mom, Michelle, and I have been trying to rebuild ever since. I’m creating this fundraiser for both of us because we need help finding stability after the storm while also managing the ongoing medical challenges that have shaped our lives for years.


Since 2019, my mom has been living through attempted homicide via domestic violence, multiple surgeries, and repeated emergencies. Most recently, she suffered a mini-stroke in May. Through all of this, she has fought hard to keep going, and I have done everything I can to care for her and keep our household together. Right now, one of the biggest challenges we face every day is transportation.


We need to travel to Green Bay or Ashwaubenon three to four times every week for her occupational, physical, speech, and concussion therapies, but we do not have a reliable vehicle. We have had to rely on medical insurance transportation, and too often those rides are scheduled incorrectly, arrive late, or are unavailable altogether. Because of those failures, critical appointments have been canceled. During medical emergencies, my mom has even felt forced to refuse ambulance rides because we had no dependable way to get back home after discharge.


This fundraiser will help us secure reliable transportation so she can get to the care she needs without the constant uncertainty. It will also help us catch up on past-due expenses that built up while we were focused on her medical care and storm recovery, and cover critical relocation costs so we can move toward long-term safety and a more stable place to heal.


My mom has survived more than anyone should have to endure, and I want to give her the safe, steady environment she deserves as she continues recovering. If you are able to donate, share our story, or keep us in your thoughts and prayers, it would mean so much to both of us. Thank you for helping us rebuild our lives piece by piece.

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