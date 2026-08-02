Help Nahason & Nickola Begin Their Forever Togethe

Hello everyone,

Our names are Nahason and Nickola, and we are a loving couple who have built our lives around faith, commitment, and family. For years, we've dreamed of standing before our loved ones and promising each other forever through marriage. Unfortunately, financial hardships have kept that dream just out of reach.

Together, we are raising our incredible 3 year old son Nathaniel, who fills our home with laughter, love, and purpose every single day. We are also overjoyed to be expecting another precious baby, making this an exciting yet challenging chapter in our lives.

Like many young families, we've had to make difficult choices. Every dollar we earn goes toward providing food, housing, clothing, medical care, and the everyday necessities our growing family needs. While we have never stopped working toward a better future, saving enough for a modest wedding has proven to be incredibly difficult.

Getting married isn't about having a lavish celebration. It's about officially becoming the family we've always envisioned. We want our children to witness the love, commitment, and unity that marriage represents. We want to celebrate this milestone surrounded by the people who have supported us throughout our journey.

We're humbly asking for your support to help cover the costs of:

A simple wedding ceremony and reception Marriage license and legal fees Basic attire for the bride and groom Photography to preserve this once-in-a-lifetime moment Modest decorations and essentials to celebrate with close family and friends

No gift is too small. Whether you can donate $5, $20, $100, or simply share our campaign with others, every act of kindness brings us one step closer to saying "I do."

Life has taught us that family isn't built by wealth—it is built by love, sacrifice, and the kindness of others who believe in you when times are tough.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for taking the time to read our story. Your generosity, prayers, and encouragement mean more to us than words can express. We hope that one day we can look back on this moment and remember that it was the compassion of family, friends, and even strangers that helped us begin this beautiful new chapter.

With sincere gratitude,

Nahason, Nickola, our little Nathaniel, and our growing family ❤️