Help Nadia get home to be with her brother.

Nadia is a dear friend, and right now Nadia needs support during an unexpected family emergency back home in New York. She has a brother going through a cancer battle right now. On October 5th he will be going into Upstate Hospital for surgery. Nadia is currently in Germany work and is facing the stress of needing to cover the costs of a flight and other things needed so Nadia can return to New York for the time being. This is a difficult and urgent situation, and the financial pressure has made an already emotional time even harder.





Anyone who knows Nadia knows what kind of person Nadia is. She would give her last $1 to help someone in need without hesitation, and now Nadia is the one who needs a helping hand. The support from this fundraiser will help Nadia get back home to New York and ease some of the financial burden caused by this family emergency, so the focus can be on being present for her brother instead of worrying about expenses. Any donation, no matter the size, would be truly appreciated. If donating is not possible, sharing this fundraiser and keeping Nadia in your thoughts would also mean so much. we need to come up the flight and hotel we'll she is in town. We appreciate any help and Thank you so much and God bless.



