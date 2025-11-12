Help My Yoga and Wellness Business Through This

I run a yoga and wellness business, and I'm facing a really difficult time. A significant increase in my service charge has put my business under serious strain, and I'm struggling to keep things going.





I'm raising money to help cover essential costs over the next month while I work through this challenge. Your support would mean so much to my business and to me right now. i do not want the business to go under as we serve the local community and i believe play an important part in so many people’s lives..













Thank you for standing with me.