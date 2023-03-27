Help My Wife See Her Grandchildren

My wife hasn't seen her kids and grandkids since the beginning of 2023. I can see the sadness and depression in her eyes over how much she misses them. I'm on disability, and after monthly bills and medical expenses, there's nothing left over. Our car barely works for around town, so it won't make it to see them. We'd need to rent a car and pay for gas to make the trip home. This visit would mean everything to her. Your support would help make this possible, and we'd be so grateful.