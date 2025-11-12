Help My Wife Reach a Long-Held Personal Goal

My wife has been considering breast augmentation for a long time. It is a personal and entirely elective decision, and after giving it a great deal of thought, she has decided that she would finally like to move forward.





We understand that cosmetic surgery is a personal choice and not an emergency. That's why we want to be completely transparent about why we're asking for help.





The entire process involves more than just the procedure itself. There are consultations, medical examinations, surgeon and facility fees, anesthesia, post-operative care, medications, recovery garments, follow-up appointments, and the expenses associated with taking time away from normal responsibilities during recovery.





We are hoping to raise €16,000 to help cover these costs and make the financial side of the process more manageable for our family.





We don't expect anyone to feel obligated to contribute. We're simply sharing our goal with people who may want to help. Even sharing this fundraiser with others would mean a great deal to us.





Any funds raised will go toward the actual costs associated with her procedure and recovery. If circumstances or costs change, we'll keep this page updated.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for supporting a personal goal that means a lot to my wife.



