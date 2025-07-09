Help my type 1 diabetic daughter

I am seeking the community’s help to assist with my type 1 diabetic daughter’s medical needs such as equipment, supplies and a permanent home for her future. Also to have transportation for her many appointments throughout the year. My daughter is a happy, smart fun living 11 year old who has been so extremely brave battling type 1 diabetes. I’m hoping to raise enough funds to also get her an Islet cell transplant one day . Please help me help her to have a much better future and hope to battle this horrible disease, thank you