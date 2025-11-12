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Help my twin sister get her teeth fixed

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAlina Squires

Help my twin sister get her teeth fixed

My twin sister Lynelle is the mother of 11 beautiful children ages ranging from 4 months old to 20 years old. This picture was taken before she had another baby girl!! She is a wonderful wife, sister and friend to so many. She has a huge loving, kind and giving heart. About 10 years ago she went through some serious health issues which caused her teeth to suffer. One of which was an auto immune disease. Although she has almost fully recovered from the auto immune disease, her teeth have been greatly affected and are in bad shape. Her health insurance will only pay to get the teeth pulled that are having issues and will not fix them. She has 6 teeth that are in need of crowns and needs a few implants to retain her jaw strength and normal function and to keep her remaining teeth from being affected.


Her husband has been working very hard for the last 10 years building a home for their family from the ground up with no help and on an inconsistent income. Because he is working alone he has to switch between working on the house and working other jobs to pay the bills and buy building material. They do not have any extra money to spend on her teeth.. She is a wonderful mother and I want her to be healthy and well enough to care for her precious children.. my nieces and nephews that I love dearly! Please pray and consider whether you feel called to help.. every little bit adds up. And I believe God is faithful to bless those who bless others.. She does not know I am doing this fundraiser and will be so blessed if we can help in any way.. 🙏🙏🙏 may God richly bless you and keep you and cause His face to shine upon you!!

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