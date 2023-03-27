Help My Son Keep His College Housing

My son starts his second year of college on Monday, and I'm raising money to help cover his off-campus housing rent. He wasn't able to get on campus because the housing list is so impacted, so we found student housing right near the school. We've prayed and borrowed to our max to make this work for him.





Right now, I'm facing financial problems that put his housing in jeopardy. The thought of having to tell him he has to quit breaks my heart. He's a straight A student who's never been in trouble, and he deserves the chance to finish what he's started.





I'm a mother trying to secure a future for my son and show him that the challenges of the world can be handled. Your support would mean so much to us.