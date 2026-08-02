Help My Son Get Back on the Road

My son was recently involved in a serious car accident when his vehicle was ide swipes by a van that caused his car to spin out and go the opposite direction and get hit head on by a semi-truck. Thankfully, he made it through the accident, but his vehicle was left damaged, and we are still dealing with the insurance and legal process to determine when and how the situation will be resolved.

In the meantime, he still has to get to work. He is a hardworking young man who wants to continue working and taking care of his responsibilities, but without reliable transportation, getting back and forth to work has become extremely difficult.

As his mother, I have been doing everything I can to help by taking him to and from work, but some days are difficult to keep up with,because I also work , and have other kids that are in school and playing sports and he stays a lil far away from me, especially while we wait for the insurance/legal situation to be resolved.

We are asking for help to either repair his vehicle or put the money toward getting him another reliable car so he can get back on the road and continue working.My son is a hardworking young man who does everything he can to provide for himself. He lives in his own place , and lives some distance away from me. He works extremely hard, often working six days out of seven and taking overtime whenever he can because he believes in working for what he has.

He is used to taking care of himself and working hard for everything he needs. Unfortunately, after this accident, things have become much more difficult, and he needs support while he focuses on recovering and getting his life back on track.





Any amount, no matter how small, would mean so much to our family. If you aren’t able to donate, sharing this fundraiser would also be a tremendous help.

Thank you to everyone who takes the time to read his story, donate, share, pray, or simply show support. We truly appreciate it. ❤️



