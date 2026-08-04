Help my son and I get into a home.

My name is Kimberly, and I’m 43 years old. For years, I’ve worked as an in-home health aide caring for people in their most vulnerable moments, helping them stay safe and comfortable in their own homes. It’s work I’m proud of and work I love.

A few weeks ago, the patient I was caring for was hospitalized. Through no fault of my own, that meant my hours and my income were cut drastically, almost overnight. I didn’t see it coming, and I didn’t have a safety net big enough to catch us.

I’m a mom of five ranging in ages from 26 to 17. I also have six beautiful grandbabies who I adore with my whole heart they are one of my greatest joys in life. And then there’s my baby boy, my 17-year-old son, who still lives at home with me.

Because of that sudden drop in income, my son and I have been without a place to call our own for the past two weeks. I won’t sugarcoat it I’m scared. I’ve spent my life working hard, showing up for my patients, and doing everything I can to help my kids whenever they need me. I never imagined I’d be the one asking for help. But right now, I genuinely don’t know how we get back into a home of our own without some support.

I’m not asking for a handout without a plan I’m asking for a bridge. Every dollar raised here will go directly toward getting my son and me back into stable housing a security deposit, first month’s rent, and the basic essentials to help us get back on our feet. I fully intend to pay this forward however I can, once we’re through this whether that’s helping another family the way people help mine, or simply making sure this kindness doesn’t stop with us.

If you’re able to give anything $5, $20, whatever you can it would mean more than words can say. And if you can’t give financially, sharing this with your friends and family costs nothing and could make all the difference.

Thank you for reading our story, and thank you for any love you’re able to send our way. My son and I just want a place to call home again.

With gratitude,

Kimberly