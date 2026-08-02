Help My Sister With Breast Cancer Surgery

❤️ Help My Sister Celsa Fight Breast Cancer

I am reaching out to ask for your help for my beloved older sister, Celsa Esticomen, 71 years old, who is now facing breast cancer.

Our family recently received the result of her biopsy. It confirmed poorly differentiated invasive ductal carcinoma, a type of breast cancer. Her breast mass has grown very large, and she now has an open wound that causes pain and bleeding. She has agreed to undergo surgery to remove the cancerous mass.

The doctors have advised surgery, but we need to raise ₱40,000 for the initial down payment before her operation can proceed. After surgery, she will also need chemotherapy and other treatments, which will bring more medical expenses.

This has been a very difficult time for our family. I am doing my best to support my sister, but the cost of her treatment is more than I can manage alone.

Since May, my sister and I have also been having Bible study together. She asks me to send her Bible verses through voice messages every day. Through this difficult time, we are holding on to God and praying for His healing, strength, and provision.

I am humbly asking for your help. Any amount, big or small, will mean so much to us. Your donation can help us reach the ₱40,000 needed for her surgery and help us continue with her treatment afterward.

If you are not able to give, please share her story and pray for my sister, Celsa. Your prayers, encouragement, and kindness are already a great blessing to our family.

We are trusting God one day at a time and believing that He will provide through people who are willing to help.

Thank you so much for taking the time to read our story, for your prayers, and for any help you can give. May God bless you and your family. 🙏❤️

“God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.” — Psalm 46:1