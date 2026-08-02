GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help My Sister With Breast Cancer Surgery

Goal₱40,000 PHP
Raised₱0 PHP

Fundraiser created byCristina Villamor

Help My Sister With Breast Cancer Surgery

❤️ Help My Sister Celsa Fight Breast Cancer

I am reaching out to ask for your help for my beloved older sister, Celsa Esticomen, 71 years old, who is now facing breast cancer.

Our family recently received the result of her biopsy. It confirmed poorly differentiated invasive ductal carcinoma, a type of breast cancer. Her breast mass has grown very large, and she now has an open wound that causes pain and bleeding. She has agreed to undergo surgery to remove the cancerous mass.

The doctors have advised surgery, but we need to raise ₱40,000 for the initial down payment before her operation can proceed. After surgery, she will also need chemotherapy and other treatments, which will bring more medical expenses.

This has been a very difficult time for our family. I am doing my best to support my sister, but the cost of her treatment is more than I can manage alone.

Since May, my sister and I have also been having Bible study together. She asks me to send her Bible verses through voice messages every day. Through this difficult time, we are holding on to God and praying for His healing, strength, and provision.

I am humbly asking for your help. Any amount, big or small, will mean so much to us. Your donation can help us reach the ₱40,000 needed for her surgery and help us continue with her treatment afterward.

If you are not able to give, please share her story and pray for my sister, Celsa. Your prayers, encouragement, and kindness are already a great blessing to our family.

We are trusting God one day at a time and believing that He will provide through people who are willing to help.

Thank you so much for taking the time to read our story, for your prayers, and for any help you can give. May God bless you and your family. 🙏❤️

“God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.” — Psalm 46:1

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Evangelism
Arise, Shine — A Crowd for Tyson
Raised: $500 USD
Goal: $2,550 USD
Arise, Shine — A Crowd for Tyson

He's been somebody's crowd a hundred times. Nobody has ever been his.Tyson stands on the street and says the same thing to strangers every day: Arise,...

Loading...

Event
TurnSeekGo
Raised: $109,579 USD
Goal: $200,000 USD
TurnSeekGo

THE CALL TO GENZAn invitation to join the mission and partner financiallyWe believe New England is stepping into a significant moment.Sept 5 2026, Tho...

Loading...

Medical
Supporting Deb and Family During Medical Crisis
Raised: $1,435 USD
Goal: $6,000 USD
Supporting Deb and Family During Medical Crisis

Reaching out, on behalf of our valued co-worker, Deb Stone, whose family is facing an unexpected and difficult medical crisis.Recently, Pete, her husb...

Loading...

Mission
Ellas Mission trip to Brazil
Raised: $2,170 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Ellas Mission trip to Brazil

Hi everyone!I was recently given an amazing last-minute opportunity to join a mission trip to Paraíba, Brazil, from July 16–30, and I'm so excited to...

Loading...

Emergency
Philippines Earthquake Relief
Raised: $331 USD
Goal: $45,000 USD
Philippines Earthquake Relief

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck just off the coast of the southern Philippines on Monday, launching tsunami warnings across the region. The...

Loading...

Community
Scaling Hubs. Uplifting Nations — Fueling UP
Raised: $4,750 USD
Goal: $27,290 USD
Scaling Hubs. Uplifting Nations — Fueling UP

Africa's time is now — and transformation is already happening.Across sub-Saharan Africa, something remarkable is taking root. Farmers who once surviv...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION
Raised: $6,088 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION

Our Rescue & Rehabilitation Cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:S...

Loading...

Adoption
GiverArmy Cause PROLIFE
Raised: $18,671 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause PROLIFE

Our Pro-Life Cause is a special fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distributions are for:Supporti...

Loading...

Family
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE
Raised: $7,423 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE

Our Essentials for Life Cause is a fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com. Grants Distribution are designated to...

Loading...

Emergency
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE
Raised: $2,156 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE

Our Crisis Response Cause is a fund uniquely set up to mobilize resources for need, creating direct Kingdom Impact, providing grants to qualifying cam...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve