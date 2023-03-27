Help My Sister Walk Again After Hip Replacement

My name is Tobi, and I'm reaching out on behalf of my sister.





She has lived with sickle cell for over 23 years. Now she is dealing with a very painful complication that has severely damaged both of her hips. Her right hip is particularly bad, and she has reached a point where walking and even standing have become extremely difficult without assistance.





The doctors have recommended hip replacement surgery. This surgery could give her another chance at a more normal life and help her live with less pain. It has been heartbreaking watching someone we love go through this, knowing that surgery could make such a difference.





We are trying everything possible to raise the money needed for her surgery. Your support and help sharing her story would mean so much to us. Every share could bring her one step closer to getting the care she needs.





Thank you for standing with my sister.