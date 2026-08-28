Help My Sister Complete Her Accountancy Degree

My sister is a 4th year accountancy student who is now processing her medical examination and other requirements for her OJT. Our family is struggling to cover her expenses, boarding house bills, tuition fees, allowances, and everything else she needs for her studies.





I work as a Barangay secretary earning ₱10,000 a month, which is barely enough for my own family's needs. My father works as a job order employee earning ₱9,000 a month, and my mother is a housewife. We're doing our best to support her, but it's not enough. Right now, I can only give her ₱1,000 a month for her allowance.





My sister is so close to finishing her degree. With your help, we can cover her boarding house bills, tuition fees, and the allowances she needs to complete her studies and finish her OJT. Your support would mean so much to our family and to her future. Thank you for standing with us.