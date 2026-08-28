Help My Parents Move Home to Oshkosh

My parents are moving back to Oshkosh from Arizona to be closer to family. Both of them are dealing with health issues, and with medical bills piling up, the cost of the move has become really challenging for them to manage on their own. They are both also taking care of my elderly grandmother.





They're committed to making this happen so they can be home where their family is. Your support would help them cover the expenses of moving back and getting settled. Thank you for standing with my family during this transition.