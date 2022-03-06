Help my niece and nephew, mother abandoned them.

Hello friends,it's my first time to be here raising to help my niece Elizabeth and nephew Emma who were abandoned by their mother grow safe in my hands. It's been two months trying my best but sometimes it's a hard for me to manage and parent them as a young lady who never been married with no permanent job .With God I believe that there is always a win after suffering. These kids were neglected after an emergency of disaster that destroyed and put down the shelter they were staying in. Whatever you give rewards your hand and heart abundantly ,it will help me

*Buy them clothes

*Get for them food

* and Medical