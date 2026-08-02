Help My Mum Rita With medical and dialysis care

My mum, Rita Amoit Omukaga, has been traveling to hospitals in remote parts of Kenya for medical care. In May 2025, after many tests, doctors discovered that her kidneys had failed. She now needs dialysis, and the process is not easy or cheap.





I've been paying for her doctors and helping cover the dialysis costs, but I've run out of money. The expenses keep growing, and I can't manage them alone anymore.





Mum is still with us by God's grace, and we're holding on to prayer and hope. I'm reaching out to friends, Christian brothers and sisters, and anyone with a generous heart who might help us cover her medical care and dialysis. Thank you for standing with us.