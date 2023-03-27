Help My Mother Through Medical Crisis and Move

Help Me Make My Mother’s Dream Come True

Greetings to all,

I am the full-time caregiver for my 92-year-old mother, a Jamaican-born woman who came to the United States in the 1960s with nothing but determination, faith, and a desire to build a better life for her family. As a single mother, she worked tirelessly—often holding multiple jobs in the heart of Queens, New York—to provide safety, stability, and better opportunities for her growing children. She sacrificed everything for a better tomorrow.

Today, the woman who spent her life lifting up, feeding, and ministering to others is now fighting for her own life and well-being.

My mother has Multiple Myeloma, a painful blood cancer. She also battles dementia and diabetes, which make daily life extremely difficult. Those who are blessed to know her will tell you that she is still a strong, joyful woman. She loves watching Bonanza, The Jeffersons, and John Wayne movies. She enjoys her favorite ministers, including Pastor Philip Anthony Mitchell, Pastor Steve Furtick, and most of all, Pastor Billy Graham. She also loves crocheting, puzzle books, reading her Bible, and listening to gospel music.

Even with her joyful spirit, she now needs help with eating, bathing, medications, mobility, and constant supervision. I am her only caregiver here in Omaha, and I am doing everything in my power to keep her safe, cared for, and surrounded by love.

But caregiving comes with a heavy financial burden. Because her medical needs require my full attention, I cannot work enough hours to keep up with rent and utilities, and we are now facing a crisis.

We have family in Texas ready to help us with housing, medical support, and caregiving, but we must first stabilize our current situation and prepare for relocation. Without help, we risk losing our home before we can safely move her.

We are raising $21,000 by Tuesday to cover:

Rent and utilities Medical needs and supplies Transportation and relocation costs Emergency stability while caring for her full-time

My mother spent her entire life helping her children and all she crossed paths with to succeed. Now I am asking for help so I can continue caring for her with dignity, safety, and love and make her dream of LIVING in Texas come true.

If you are able to donate, share, or spread the word, it would mean the world to us. Every dollar goes directly toward keeping my mother safe and giving her the care she deserves.

Thank you for reading our story and for standing with us during this difficult time.