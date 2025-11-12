Help My Mother Restore Her Sight – Cataract Surger

Help My Mother Restore Her Sight – Cataract Surgery

My mother is suffering from cataracts in both eyes, a condition that has made it increasingly difficult for her to see and carry out her daily activities normally.

She needs cataract surgery to improve her vision and regain greater independence in her everyday life. As her son, I am doing everything I can to help her, but the cost of the medical examinations, surgery, medication, and follow-up care is difficult for our family to afford.

That is why I am reaching out to kind and compassionate people around the world for support. Every donation, regardless of the amount, can bring us one step closer to helping my mother receive the treatment she needs.

The money raised will be used for her medical care, including the examinations required before surgery, the cataract operation, medication, and medical follow-up.

If required, I can provide updated medical documents and information regarding her condition and treatment after consulting her doctor.

If you cannot donate, sharing this fundraiser with your friends, family, or on social media would also mean a great deal to us.

Thank you sincerely for taking the time to read my mother’s story. Your kindness, support, and generosity can make a real difference in her life. ❤️

With gratitude,

Omar



