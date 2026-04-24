Help My Mom Rebuild After House Fire & Hardships

My mother has faced so much in the last two years. She fell at work and had to have surgery, and she's still struggling with recovery and medical appointments. Then about six months ago, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She had surgery and went through 28 weeks of radiation.





Yesterday, August 19th, her house caught fire due to an electrical outlet. The fire was severe enough that the house has been deemed unsafe and unlivable, and the power has been cut off completely. She lost almost everything.





My mom has been through so much, and I never imagined she'd face something like this. We are grateful no one was hurt and The good Lord let her see another day. But any and all donations, gifts, or help is much needed in this DEVASTATING and sudden disaster she having to face amongst life already hard battles n burdens. God bless and keep her in your thoughts n prayers also they are much much needed n appreciated!!