GiveSendGo Logo

Help My Mom - Heart & Dialysis Care

Fundraiser Image

Help My Mom - Heart & Dialysis Care

Goal$16,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAlexander Murcia

Fundraiser funds will be received by Alexander Murcia

Help My Mom - Heart & Dialysis Care

My mom is 75 years old, turning 76 this January. She is the heart of our family.

Right now she is fighting congestive heart failure with her heart function at less than 18% and continuing to go down. She is on dialysis with a catheter in her neck to keep her alive. Her doctors have told us her lifespan is estimated at less than 2 years.

We are not asking for a miracle cure - we are asking for help to give her comfort, dignity, and the best quality of life we can for the time God gives us with her.

Her medical team has told us that her medically tailored nutrition is one of the biggest factors in keeping her comfortable and slowing her decline. She needs specific certified renal and heart-healthy foods, and when we can't afford them, she suffers more pain and sickness during dialysis.

We are her children, and we are doing everything we can, but we are overwhelmed.

We are raising funds to help with:

1. Medications - Monthly costs that insurance doesn't fully cover

2. Healing Foods - Her prescribed renal cardiac diet - low sodium, specific proteins and produce that are expensive but critical for her to tolerate dialysis

3. Travel - Gas and transportation to dialysis several times a week and heart appointments

4. Caregiver Help - Extra hands to help care for her so one person doesn't have to carry it all and she is never alone

5. Safe Home - Rent, utilities, and cleaning/medical supplies to keep her dialysis area sterile and prevent deadly infections from her neck catheter

Every dollar goes directly to keeping her safe, comfortable, and nourished. If you can't give, please press the Pray button and share. Your prayers mean as much to us as anything.

My mom has always been a woman of faith who put others first. Now she needs others. Thank you for loving her with us, for praying for her, and for helping us lessen her pain in this journey.

With love and gratitude,

Her family


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Current Events
GiverArmy Cause CURRENT EMERGENCIES
Raised: $10,190 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD

GiverArmy Cause CURRENT EMERGENCIES

Our Current Emergencies cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution is for:Pr...

Loading...

Animal/Pets
GiverArmy Cause ANIMAL RESCUE & CARE
Raised: $7,340 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD

GiverArmy Cause ANIMAL RESCUE & CARE

Our Animal Rescue & Care cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Prom...

Loading...

Education
GiverArmy Cause ARTS & EDUCATION
Raised: $2,610 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD

GiverArmy Cause ARTS & EDUCATION

Our Arts & Education cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Supporting ar...

Loading...

Church
GiverArmy Cause FAITH BASED
Raised: $7,126 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD

GiverArmy Cause FAITH BASED

Our Faith-Based cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Funding mission-o...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION
Raised: $6,088 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD

GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION

Our Rescue & Rehabilitation Cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:S...

Loading...

Non-Profit
GiverArmy Cause EARTH CARE
Raised: $128 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD

GiverArmy Cause EARTH CARE

Our Earth Care cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution are for:Funding communi...

Loading...

Family
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE
Raised: $7,423 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD

GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE

Our Essentials for Life Cause is a fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com. Grants Distribution are designated to...

Loading...

Emergency
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE
Raised: $2,156 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD

GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE

Our Crisis Response Cause is a fund uniquely set up to mobilize resources for need, creating direct Kingdom Impact, providing grants to qualifying cam...

Loading...

Legal
GiverArmy Cause JUSTICE FOR ALL
Raised: $16,230 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD

GiverArmy Cause JUSTICE FOR ALL

Our Justice for All Cause is uniquely set up fund that provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distributions are made to:Ensur...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause MEDICAL RELIEF
Raised: $303 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD

GiverArmy Cause MEDICAL RELIEF

Our Medical Relief Cause is our charitable fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution from this...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve