Help My Mom - Heart & Dialysis Care

My mom is 75 years old, turning 76 this January. She is the heart of our family.

Right now she is fighting congestive heart failure with her heart function at less than 18% and continuing to go down. She is on dialysis with a catheter in her neck to keep her alive. Her doctors have told us her lifespan is estimated at less than 2 years.

We are not asking for a miracle cure - we are asking for help to give her comfort, dignity, and the best quality of life we can for the time God gives us with her.

Her medical team has told us that her medically tailored nutrition is one of the biggest factors in keeping her comfortable and slowing her decline. She needs specific certified renal and heart-healthy foods, and when we can't afford them, she suffers more pain and sickness during dialysis.

We are her children, and we are doing everything we can, but we are overwhelmed.

We are raising funds to help with:

1. Medications - Monthly costs that insurance doesn't fully cover

2. Healing Foods - Her prescribed renal cardiac diet - low sodium, specific proteins and produce that are expensive but critical for her to tolerate dialysis

3. Travel - Gas and transportation to dialysis several times a week and heart appointments

4. Caregiver Help - Extra hands to help care for her so one person doesn't have to carry it all and she is never alone

5. Safe Home - Rent, utilities, and cleaning/medical supplies to keep her dialysis area sterile and prevent deadly infections from her neck catheter

Every dollar goes directly to keeping her safe, comfortable, and nourished. If you can't give, please press the Pray button and share. Your prayers mean as much to us as anything.

My mom has always been a woman of faith who put others first. Now she needs others. Thank you for loving her with us, for praying for her, and for helping us lessen her pain in this journey.

With love and gratitude,

Her family



