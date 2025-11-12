Help My Mom Heal and Find Financial Stability

My name is Jennie, and I’m organizing this fundraiser for my mom to help ease the financial burden she is carrying while facing uncertainty about her health.

My mom is currently undergoing testing for possible cancer. We do not yet have a confirmed diagnosis, and we are still waiting for answers. She also needs a hysterectomy, with an estimated out-of-pocket cost of $7,500.

Alongside these medical concerns, she has approximately $50,000 in existing debt, and her monthly bills currently exceed her income. It’s heartbreaking to watch someone you love feel exhausted and overwhelmed while continuing to try to keep everything together.

As her daughter, I want her to have the breathing room to focus on her health, recover, and move toward a more stable future.

Our fundraising goal is $65,000. The estimated breakdown is:

$7,500 for her out-of-pocket hysterectomy costs. $50,000 toward paying off her existing debt. Approximately $5,000 as a cushion for essential living expenses during recovery, including housing, utilities, groceries, and transportation. Approximately $2,500 for payment-processing fees and a voluntary 1% contribution to GiveSendGo, which would total $650 if we reach our goal.

These amounts are estimates. The living-expense cushion is a proposed allowance, and actual processing fees will depend on the donations received. We will update the fundraiser as we confirm costs.

Our first priority will be her surgery and essential recovery expenses, followed by reducing—and hopefully eliminating—her debt. Even if we don’t reach the full goal, the funds raised will still help relieve part of that burden.

More than anything, I want my mom to be able to care for herself without the constant fear of falling further behind financially.

If you’re able to donate, any amount would mean so much. If donating isn’t possible, sharing this fundraiser or keeping her in your prayers would also be deeply appreciated.

Thank you for helping me support my mom during this difficult time.



