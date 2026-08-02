Help My Mom Get a Reliable Car

My mom raised me as a single parent, working hard to keep us afloat. Now that I've graduated high school and started working, she lends me her newer car so I have reliable transportation to my job. She drives her old, broken-down truck 40 minutes each way to work every day, she does this to make sure I can count on getting to and from work.





I want to help her the way she's always helped me. I'm raising money for a down payment on a new car for her, and I'll be paying the monthly notes myself. She deserves a vehicle she can trust, and this would mean so much to both of us.





Thank you for standing with my mom and me.