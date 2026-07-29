Help My Mom Cover Three Months of Rent

My mom has fibromyalgia, digestive system problems, and arthritis in her back and neck. Most days the pain is so severe she has to stay home from work and even misses out on time with her grandchildren. On a single income, it's impossible for her to pay all her bills and buy the nutritional foods her diet requires. I help her as much as I can, but she remains behind on her expenses. By the grace of God she still has a place to live, but I'm not sure how much longer her landlord will be lenient. I'm raising this money to help cover her 1 month past due & 2 upcoming months of rent and take some of the stress off her shoulders. Your support would mean so much to our family!