Help My Mom and Sister Find a Bigger Home

My mom is a single mother raising my little sister, who has Phelan McDermid syndrome. My sister is 15 but needs 24/7 supervision and support with everything. Right now, the three of them, my mom, my sister, and my brother, are living in a one-bedroom place that doesn't fit their needs.





Because my sister requires constant care, it's incredibly hard for my mom to work. My brother has a job, but his income alone isn't enough to support all three of them. My mom does what she can when my brother is home and can watch my sister, but it's been rough on everyone.





My mom raised all six of us kids almost by herself. She's an amazing woman and deserves a break from the constant worry about money. I'm raising this as a surprise for them, to help them move into a bigger place where my sister's needs can be better met and my mom can have a little relief.