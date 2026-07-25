Help my mom

My 75 year old mom had emergency life‑saving Surgery , surgeons placed a complex vascular graft with compilations resulting in heart failure unstable blood pressure and they found nodules in her lung to they believe it to be cancer and linked her unstable pressure on inner bleeding she stayed in ICU on life support for over 3 weeks I kept reading her favorite Bible verses and prayed harder and harder she started becoming imore stable by week They had a plan her inner bleeding has to be monitored with blood drawls levels are down they will give her transfusion.her heart to weak to see where blood coming from The Cancer is small they said they can Lazer it. she has so many test and treatments facing mounting medical bills and months of recovery. Please help us cover urgent bills, home care, and rehab so she can heal with dignity.