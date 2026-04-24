Help My Military Son With Legal Fees for DUI Case

My son got a DUI while on leave in California, his first offense. He was ready to handle it and had planned to plead no contest. He bought his ticket for his court date on August 28th, but a hurricane cancelled his flight. Now he needs to hire an attorney to represent him, and he doesn't have the money to do it on his own.





He's embarrassed and ashamed of what he did, but he's committed to taking responsibility. Right now, he just needs help covering the cost of legal representation so he can move forward.





I'm asking friends and family to help my son out. Any donation, no matter the amount, will make a real difference. Thank you for standing with him.