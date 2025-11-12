Help My Matser my craft









Help Me Become a Bleach Anime Video EditorHi everyone, my name is [Your Name], and I’m raising funds to take the next step in my creative journey as an anime video editor. I’ve been editing for years, but Bleach has always been the series that inspired me the most — the storytelling, the music, the energy, the visuals.I want to upgrade my equipment and software so I can produce high‑quality AMVs, edits, and motion graphics that match the level of the series I love. Your support will help me afford:• Professional editing software

• A more powerful laptop/PC for rendering

• Plugins, effects, and sound libraries

• Storage for large anime project files

Every donation helps me get closer to creating the kind of Bleach edits that can inspire others the way the show inspired me.Thank you for supporting my passion and helping me grow as a creator.

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