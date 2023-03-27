Help my kids and I get back on the road

My car recently broke down on my way to the food pantry, and unfortunately, it is too old to repair. As a mom, having reliable transportation is so important for getting my family where we need to go. I’m raising funds to help me get a reliable vehicle so I can continue taking care of my children and getting to appointments, errands, and other necessities. Any support, donation, or share would truly mean the world to us. Thank you so much! ❤️



