Help My Husband Get Urgent Heart Treatment





My name is Chinoye Abraham and I am reaching out with a humble heart to ask for help for my husband, who is living with a serious heart condition.

My husband was diagnosed with a severe heart problem and was scheduled for heart surgery. The hospital told us that the surgery would cost about ₦10 million, but unfortunately, we were unable to raise the money. Because of this, we could not return to the hospital when we were called for the surgery.

Since then, he has been managing his condition with medication prescribed by his doctors. The medication has been helping to keep his condition stable, but sadly, his medication has now finished and his health is getting worse again.

We had hoped to sell our piece of land to raise money for his treatment and medication. Unfortunately, the person who wanted to buy the land disappointed us, and we are still trying to find another buyer. We have also reached out to family, friends and people we know, but we have not been able to raise enough money.

I am now reaching out beyond the people we know because I honestly don't know where else to turn. My husband needs his medication urgently, and we are also hoping to raise enough money for his heart treatment.

I know we are strangers, but if you are able to support us, even with a small donation, it would mean so much to our family. Every contribution will go directly toward his medication, medical care and eventually his surgery.

If you cannot donate, please consider sharing our fundraiser with someone who may be able to help. A share could reach the person who makes it possible for my husband to receive the treatment he desperately needs.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story. Thank you for any help, prayers, or support you can give. May God bless you and your family abundantly.