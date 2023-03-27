Help My Grandfather Get the Heart Stent

🙏 Help My Grandfather Get the Heart Treatment He Needs

Hello everyone, I’m reaching out to ask for your help and prayers for my grandfather, who is currently in need of a heart stent procedure.

His condition requires medical treatment, and the cost of the procedure and other medical expenses has become a heavy burden for our family. That’s why I’m trying to raise funds to help cover his treatment and give him the chance to receive the care he needs.

I know asking for help like this is not easy, but right now I’m doing everything I can for my grandfather.

Any amount, no matter how small, would mean so much to us. If you’re unable to donate, simply sharing this fundraiser or keeping my grandfather in your prayers would also mean a lot to our family. ❤️

Thank you so much to everyone who takes the time to read our story, support us, pray for my grandfather, or share this fundraiser.

May every kindness you give come back to you many times over. 🙏❤️