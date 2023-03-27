Help My Grandchildren Start Over

My daughter recently relapsed, and her three children, Arya, age 5; Violet Skye, age 4; and Kendall, age 2, are now in temporary emergency placement. During this time, my daughter was also evicted. My grandchildren lost everything: their clothes, shoes, toys, books, and all their bedroom furniture.





I'm getting them back, and they will be in my custody. I'm 62 years old and work, and I receive survivor's benefits, but it's not enough to replace all the things they need to start over. I want to raise money to help me buy clothes, shoes, toys, books, and furniture so my grandbabies have what they need when they come home.





They've been through so much already. I just want them to be happy and with their family. Your support would mean everything to us as we rebuild together.