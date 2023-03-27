Help My Friend Through This Difficult Time

A friend of mine has come on hard times. Her life turned upside down by deceit, theft, and adultery, and until the courts can intervene, she's needing help financially to get through the next month or so.





She's a God-fearing woman who would do anything to help her family and friends. I'd like to try and do this for her. Every little bit helps, and your support would mean so much to her right now.

Thank you in advance for your prayers and support!

Due to the privacy of the family I’m not going to post their picture but just know that her and her sons are grateful and faithful to our Lord!

You see the pain, betrayal, confusion, and tears that others may never see. Hold their hearts close to You and remind them that their worth is not determined by someone else’s choices.

Lord, give this mother wisdom for every decision she has to make. Give her strength when she feels weak, peace when her mind won’t rest, and courage to establish healthy boundaries. Protect her from bitterness while also giving her permission to grieve what has been broken.

Please protect her sons. Guard their hearts from carrying burdens that were never theirs to carry. Give them security, stability, and people who will speak truth and love into their lives. Help them understand that another person’s betrayal is not their fault.

Lord, bring healing where there has been rejection, honesty where there has been deception, and restoration wherever restoration is truly possible. Give this family discernment to know what forgiveness, reconciliation, and healthy boundaries should look like.

“The LORD is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit.” — Psalm 34:18 (ESV)

Lord, when they don’t know what to do next, help them take only the next step with You. Remind them that they are not walking through this alone. Amen. 🙏



