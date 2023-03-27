Help My Friend Say Goodbye to Her Dog

My friend is facing an incredibly difficult decision tomorrow, she needs to say goodbye to her dog. She doesn't have the funds to cover the costs on her own, and I want to help ease this burden for her.





The funds will help cover euthanasia, aftercare, private cremation, sedation, and the medication needed. These costs add up quickly, and right now she's stretched thin trying to figure out how to afford it all.





If you're able to help, your support would mean so much to her during this heartbreaking time. Thank you for standing with her.