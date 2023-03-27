Help My Friend Get a Car for Work

I'm raising money to buy a car for a very close friend of mine. He lost his parents at a young age and has been living with his older brother. Despite everything, he wakes up every day with a smile on his face, looking forward to each day of his life. Right now, he doesn't have reliable transportation to get to and from work, and it's making his life harder than it needs to be. I don't make enough money to help him on my own, but I know a car would make a real difference for him. He deserves that support. Your donation would help me give him this chance. Thank you for standing with my friend and me.