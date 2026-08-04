Help My Friend Avoid Eviction This Week

A special person from my childhood is facing serious health issues. He's been in the hospital for the past 6 days and hasn't been working due to liver issues. His rent is behind $925.00, and he has until Friday afternoon to pay it or he will be evicted. He has no family, and since becoming sober over a year ago, his friend group has all but left him. I'm raising money to help cover his back rent so he can keep his home while he focuses on his health. Your support would mean so much to him right now. His faith is strong but over the past few weeks I see in his eyes he is losing hope. PLEASE find it in your heart to help him. He is a father of 3 beautiful daughter's. He need to keep his Apt, not only to have a roof over his head but also so he has a saft place for his daughter's to come to when he has them.