Help My Four Kids Get Clothes and Shoes

I'm a single mother of four, and we're staying at a homeless shelter right now. Our apartment had mold everywhere, in everything, from the baby's car seat to our beds and couch, so we had to leave. We lost almost everything we had.





Right now, my kids need clothes and shoes. That's what I'm raising money for, to get them basics so they have what they need to wear. Any support would mean so much to us as we figure out what comes next.