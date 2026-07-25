Help my Father(69) buy a trailer so he can retire!

My name is Keegan Segura, and I’m 34 years old. I’m reaching out with a heavy heart but real hope that good people will help my father Robert (69) and me secure a simple, stable home so he can finally retire.

My dad has worked his whole life. Even though he’s retired, he still pushes himself daily with the trucking company MC Van Kampen just to keep a roof over our heads and pay rent. He comes home exhausted, often unable to move his right arm, and sometimes struggles to walk. It breaks my heart watching him push through pain every day. I’m genuinely afraid that continuing like this will be too much for him. He deserves to rest and enjoy his later years without killing himself just to survive.

I’m doing everything I can to build a better future for us. I’m actively trying to find a stable career so we can afford a trailer or tiny home. About 8 years ago, while I was struggling with drugs, I made a serious mistake in Oklahoma that resulted in a felony. That record has closed many doors—Amazon warehouse jobs, Lear Corporation, driving positions, and more. I had a good job at a Citgo gas station where I was never late, never called in, and always did my best. When an out-of-state warrant appeared, my manager even told me to put in my notice so I could return after it was cleared. I did exactly that, and the warrant was dismissed a month later. Unfortunately, upper management still said no to rehiring me. It’s been incredibly frustrating, but I’m not giving up. I’ve turned my life around, stayed clean, and I’m determined to provide for us.

We’ve found a decent trailer listed on Zillow for around $22,000. With $25,000, we could purchase it outright and give my father the peace of mind to fully retire. If we can reach $30,000, we could get the trailer plus a car in someone else’s name so I can do delivery work full-time and contribute steadily to our expenses.

Every dollar will go directly toward securing this housing for us—no waste, no fluff. I’ve already emailed Section 8 for information on housing assistance and will continue pursuing every legitimate option. I’ve also created a YouTube video that shares our full story in more detail (I’ll embed it on this page).

This isn’t about luxury—it’s about basic stability, safety, and letting an aging father rest after a lifetime of hard work. I know times are tough for everyone, and I don’t expect miracles, but any help—whether a donation, a share, or a prayer—would mean the world to us.

If you’re able to give, thank you from the bottom of my heart. If you can’t right now, please consider sharing our campaign. Together, we can give my dad the retirement he’s earned and help me build a responsible future.

God bless,

Keegan Segura (for me and my father Robert)