Help My Father Continue Dialysis Treatment

My father has Stage 5 chronic kidney disease and needs regular dialysis sessions to keep his condition stable. Each session costs approximately 6,000 Turkish Lira, and with medications, medical tests, and other treatment expenses, we need help covering these ongoing costs.





We are humbly asking for support to help us continue his care and keep him fighting for his life.





Every donation, no matter how small, makes a real difference. If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean so much to us.





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.