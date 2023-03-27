Help My Family With Medical Care and Rent

I'm 19 years old, and I'm the one my parents depend on right now. My dad is battling diabetes and partial stroke. My mom is dealing with severe pains, glaucoma, and cataracts that need surgery. I'm also struggling with partial eye problems of my own.





Because I didn't finish school, finding steady work has been hard. My parents aren't able to fend for themselves, and I'm doing everything I can to help them, but it's not enough. We also have rent that will expire before November, and we need to cover that along with their medical needs.





Thank you for standing with us.