Help My Family With Food and Basic Needs

My family and I are facing a very difficult financial situation in Kwara State, Nigeria. We are struggling to afford food and other basic necessities, and we have exhausted the little resources we had.





I am asking for your kindness and support to help us provide meals and essential needs for my family. Any donation, no matter how small, will make a real difference.





If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing my fundraiser. Thank you for your compassion, generosity, and prayers.