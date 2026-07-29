Help My Family Through This Season

For six years, I've been here on X with so many good people. Some of you have walked with me through laughter, losses, memes, and quiet moments. I've felt the real spirit of Do Only Good Everyday from this place more times than I can count.





Tonight I'm coming to you with a heavy but peaceful heart. I asked the Holy Spirit what to do, and I felt clearly directed to open this. I am not a Christian, but I believe in Jesus, and I trust Allah with everything I have left.





I'm on rent with my 17-year-old daughter. My marriage is at the verge of divorce. My mother can no longer walk freely because of a serious spinal problem, and I cannot afford the surgery she needs. The debts, credit cards, loans, personal, have become more than I can carry alone.





I will post every single donation and exactly how it is used. Full transparency. No secrets. If the Spirit moves you, any amount, even the smallest, is received with deep gratitude. Thank you for six years of kindness.