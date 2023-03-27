Help My Family Through Job Loss and Hardship

I lost my job some months ago due to an injury I sustained during a part-time side hustle. Since then, it's been so difficult to feed my family and even pay my child's school fees. My house rent will be due by the 14th of this month, and I have a little child of about 9 months to take care of.





I'm raising money to help cover rent, food, and my child's school fees during this difficult time. Your support would mean so much to my family. Thank you for standing with us.