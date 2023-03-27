Help My Family Through Financial Crisis

I recently lost over $15,000, and life has been incredibly difficult for my family. My wife has been really strong through this, but my kids are on the verge of dropping out of school because we can barely afford to keep going.





This fundraiser is a lifeline for us, to help cover what we need most right now and give my family stability again. Your support would mean so much to us during this time. Thank you for standing with us. Your kindness will bring joy to our lives