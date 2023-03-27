Help My Family Survive in Gaza

My name is Mahmoud Ashour. I am a Palestinian from Gaza currently living abroad. I am reaching out to you because my family is still in Gaza, and their struggle to survive continues to grow harder with each day.





I never imagined that I would ever be in the position of relying on strangers for help meeting the basic needs of my family, not once but multiple times, but that is the reality of life in Gaza. Survival is an extreme challenge and the fate of my loved ones is dependent on my ability to reach out to the broader world for help. After all my family has endured and continues to endure, I have no other choice.





My family has lost our home, our stability, our livelihood, and, most painfully, my father. They have been displaced multiple times and have spent years living through conditions that no family should ever have to experience.





I left Gaza 10 years ago in pursuit of higher education so that I could better improve my situation and help my family. I have not been able to return to see my family since due to the blockade that has been in place well before October 7, 2023.





My father was recently martyred and mother is over 60. I have two brothers and two sisters. My mother, my siblings, and their children are still in Gaza. Among them are three little children who deserve nothing more than the chance to grow up safely:

Taysir — my young nephew (7 years)

Zeina — my niece (6 years)

Abdullah — my baby nephew (3,5 years)





These children have already experienced far more than any child should. They have grown up immersed in a reality of displacement, destruction, fear, and uncertainty. Children their age should be building their future, going to school, playing, but in Gaza we know that a future is a luxury many children are denied.





My family's immediate needs are securing food and medications. Even with the ‘ceasefire’ agreements that have come and gone, the cost of basic necessities continues to increase as even food, hygiene items, and even clean water are scarce. All money collected will be transferred to my family and used according to their most urgent needs.





Education is extremely important to many Palestinians, especially in Gaza where despite the blockade and wars, we have one of the highest literacy rates in the world. Education is seen as the path to a better future. My family is no exception and supported my older siblings in pursuing their university degrees. As the youngest son when I was of age, the choice to leave home was not an easy one but it was one I took with the understanding that opportunities within Gaza had become even more hard to come by. Now education in Gaza is even harder to attain and many children are falling behind. It’s for this reason I care so strongly that my nephews and niece have the opportunity to continue their education despite the ongoing destruction around them.

Despite everything that has happened, we want Taysir, Zeina, and Abdullah to have the opportunity to continue learning and to have something that resembles a normal childhood. Majority of public schools in Gaza have been bombed and are no longer functioning as educational centers and the ones that are not completely destroyed have been repurposed to provide shelter for displaced families. This leaves no other option but turning to educational centers and private schools to provide education for the children.





The expected education costs will be at least $2,000 for Taysir, at least $2,000 for Zeina, and approximately $1,000 for Abdullah. That means we need at least $5,000 just to cover their immediate educational expenses, before considering food, medicine, and other necessities.





For a family living through displacement and financial hardship, this amount is overwhelming.





This campaign is therefore focused specifically on supporting my family to meet their immediate needs and giving the children a chance to continue their education despite everything around them.





Just as the attacks on Gaza have persisted, so have the needs of those in Gaza trying to survive them. The children are growing older, I know there are countless families in need and I am deeply grateful to anyone who chooses to stand beside me.





Please help us give Taysir, Zeina, and Abdullah something that war has taken away from so many children: the chance to learn, to hope, and to imagine a future.





If you cannot contribute financially, please consider sharing this campaign and keeping my family in your thoughts.





Thanks

Mahmoud Ashour