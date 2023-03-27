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Help My Family Secure a Home and Start Again

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Help My Family Secure a Home and Start Again

Goal₦3,000,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created byHappiness John

Fundraiser funds will be received by Happiness John

Help My Family Secure a Home and Start Again

Hello everyone,

I am reaching out to ask for help for my family during a very difficult time.

We currently live in a rented apartment that is almost completely empty, without the basic furniture and household items a family needs to live comfortably. More urgently, we are struggling to meet our housing obligations, and there is a real possibility that we may be asked to leave if we cannot raise the money we need.

Having a safe and stable place to call home means so much to us. We are doing our best to get through this situation, but at the moment, we need support from people who are willing to help us get back on our feet.

The funds raised will be used primarily to secure our accommodation and prevent displacement, and then to provide basic necessities such as a bed, chairs, table, and other essential household items.

Any amount will make a difference. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with friends, family, churches, community groups, or anyone who may be willing to help would mean just as much to us.

We are not asking for luxury—only the opportunity to have a safe home and the basic things needed to live in it.

Thank you sincerely to everyone who takes the time to read our story, donate, or share. May God bless you for your kindness and support.


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